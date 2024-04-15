JEDDAH — King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in coordination with the Saudi Ministry of Defense, dispatched its 46th relief plane to Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Saturday.

The flight is part of an ongoing effort to support the Palestinian people, carrying essential shelter items destined for the Gaza Strip.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to aiding the Palestinian people during crises.

