Kuwait Credit Bank said that the total loans disbursed by the bank amounted to 100 million Kuwaiti dinars (about 330 million US dollars) during the first quarter of this year. The official spokesperson for the bank, Habari Al-Khashti, said in a press statement on Wednesday, that the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Mutlaq Al-Otaibi, met with the general manager of the bank, Zainab Al-Jairan, and the bank’s management today, and listened to a detailed explanation of the work he is carrying out. Al-Khashti added that Minister Al-Otaibi heard from the bank’s leaders about the bank’s strategy, future plans, and the goals it seeks to achieve in the next stage, whether related to its construction and financing plans or its electronic and digital services.

Finance

Al-Khashti confirmed the bank’s readiness to finance the sectors to be distributed by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, as the study of the bank’s liquidity and its financing capacity was explained to Minister Al-Otaibi. He explained that the number of electronic services provided by the bank exceeded 300,000 services during the first quarter of this year as a result of automating the bank’s services and making them available electronically around the clock, seven days a week. According to the statement, Minister Al-Otaibi urged the bank’s leadership to provide the best service to the citizens in order to protect the bonds of the Kuwaiti family, to provide adequate housing, and to facilitate all procedures to obtain the bank’s services in the easiest way. (KUNA)

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).