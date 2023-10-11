RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and China have launched a joint naval exercise at a naval brigade camp in Zhanjiang in Guangdong province of China on Monday.



The Royal Saudi Navy, represented by the Special Marine Security Group, and its counterpart from the Chinese Navy Special Forces are taking part in the joint drill Code-named Blue Sword -3.



The Saudi Ministry of Defense said that the three-week exercise aims to build mutual trust and enhance cooperation between the Royal Saudi Navy and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Naval Forces.



The ministry stated that the exercise also aims to exchange experiences and develop the capabilities of the participants in the field of maritime counterterrorism and maritime piracy, in addition to raising the level of training and combat readiness of the participating forces.



The exercise comprises three stages: basic training, professional training and comprehensive exercises. Basic training and professional training involve shooting various weapons, rappelling from a helicopter, steering vessels, underwater searches and disposal of explosives, while the comprehensive exercise focuses on a joint special operations unit rescuing a hijacked merchant ship, as well as carrying out maritime assault rescue training.



The two countries held their first joint exercise, Blue Sword-2019, four years ago at the King Faisal Naval Base in the Red Sea near the Saudi Islamic Port of Jeddah.

