About one and a half million Kuwaitis and residents have completed the biometric fingerprint, since it was implemented last May 12 until the end of last week, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The daily pointing out that according to expectations in May next year everyone living in Kuwait will have completed the biometric fingerprint.

The sources stressed that the company implementing the project continues to update the system in accordance with the security requirements of the General Department of Forensic Evidence, in order to bring the system to the maximum level of improving the fingerprint efficiency.

The sources pointed out that the new system works smoothly and efforts are continuing to facilitate its work at all border crossings, noting that this new system aims to build a security database for citizens and residents.

Meanwhile, the sources confirmed the continuation of fingerprinting for citizens, residents, and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in the designated centers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. These efforts come within the framework of the Interior Ministry’s strategy to develop and automate the services provided to the public — citizens, residents and GCC citizens to save time and effort, and raise the level of performance and achievement.

The Interior Ministry added the biometric fingerprint project will provide database for everyone living in Kuwait who is 18 years old or older.

