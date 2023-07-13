Social media
10th Eastern Mediterranean Pharmaceutical Symposium kicks off at Qatar University

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 13, 2023
The 10th Eastern Mediterranean Pharmaceutical Symposium (EMPS) recently kicked off at Qatar University (QU), marking a significant milestone for the institution and the entire pharmaceutical community in the region.
The symposium, under the theme ‘Healthcare System through the Pharmacist’s Eyes’, aims to shed light on the crucial role of pharmacists in improving healthcare systems and addressing global health challenges.
The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed figures in the field, including Professor Asmaa al-Thani, vice president for Health and Medical Science; Dr Mohamed Abdul Hadi, College of Pharmacy dean’s representative at QU; Dr Essam Faragallah, general manager of Ebn Sina Medical; Abdullah al-Saeed, Qatar Youth Hostels representative; and students from pharmacy colleges across the Middle East.
The event also featured a special address by Dr Rayana Ahmed, a World Health Organisation (WHO) representative, delivered via video call.
During her address, Professor Asmaa al-Thani said: “QU is an academic beacon of knowledge and scientific research in the region, and it always strives to provide an inspiring and advanced learning environment for its students. We are committed to supporting student initiatives, promoting quality education and learning, scientific research, and enriching the student experience.”
She added: “There is no doubt that this regional conference will be an ideal platform to achieve this. Pharmaceutical sciences play a vital role in improving human health and enhancing the quality of life, constantly evolving to address global health challenges. The presence of esteemed professionals, renowned speakers, and enthusiastic students at this conference represents a valuable opportunity to foster the exchange of knowledge and experiences, empowering attendees to stay abreast of the latest developments in the field of pharmacy.”
Dr Hadi said, “Your hard work, dedication, and passion have led to this significant milestone for QU and the entire pharmaceutical community in the region. Students attending the symposium represent a bright future for the pharmacy workforce, and their presence is a testament to their commitment to excellence and their pivotal role in shaping the future of the pharmacy workforce.”
Dr Kheloud Awad, 10th EMPS chairperson, said: “The symposium aims to enhance co-operation among students, enrich their knowledge, skills, and experiences in the field of pharmacy, and provide opportunities for professional development, education, and international exchange. EMPS, an annual conference, has evolved and flourished since its inception in 2010.
“It is entirely led and organised by dedicated students and leaders. It brings together students and alumni from countries across the Middle East, fostering collaboration and improving pharmaceutical education strategies. The symposium strives to improve pharmaceutical education strategies and foster international collaboration with students, professionals, and governmental and non-governmental organisations, ultimately aiming for the betterment of healthcare systems.”
Dr Faragallah highlighted Ebn Sina Medical’s vast experience in the pharmaceutical industry, spanning over five decades, and their commitment to supporting the students of the College of Pharmacy in Qatar, preparing them for their future careers.
Al-Saeed said, “The sponsorship aims to harness the energy and capabilities of Qatari youth by organising and hosting international events. Qatar Youth Hostels provides guided tours covering prominent tourist attractions in Qatar, offering an enriching and enjoyable experience for the participating students from around the Middle East.”
Dr Ahmed commended the students’ proactive approach to driving change following the Covid-19 pandemic. She encouraged a push for more activities to develop research in the fields of pharmacy, medicine, and science, emphasising the pivotal role of pharmacists in enhancing community health and regulations.
