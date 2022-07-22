Sharjah-based philanthropic businessman Dr Sohan Roy is offering jobs at Aries Group for soldiers who complete their four-year military service under Indian government’s Agnipath scheme and then must return to civilian life.

Last month, India introduced a defence recruitment scheme for youngsters to serve in the three branches of the armed forces but on a short-term basis. The selected recruits called ‘Agniveers’ will be between 17.5 and 23 years of age. After completing their four-year tenure, 25 per cent of them will be retained in the military service and the rest return to civil life.

Aries Group, a leading global provider of maritime services, will earmark 10 per cent of its future recruitments for those soldiers, who return home after four years of service, Dr Roy said.

“Maritime industry requires high standards of discipline and punctuality. The decision to reserve posts for ‘Agniveers’ was taken after evaluating the fact that individuals who have received military training will be well-suited and beneficial to the organisation,” said Dr Roy, the founder chairman and CEO of Aries Group, which is a conglomerate of 57 companies operating in 17 countries.

The Indian businessman underlined that project at his group needed to be completed in a time-bound manner and required talented and motivated youngsters.

“We hope that the youngsters who have completed four years of military service as per the Agnipath scheme will be disciplined, punctual and physically fit,” he noted.

In the past, Dr Roy has implemented several unique initiatives, including pensions to parents of employees who have completed three years at the organisation, implementing a strict anti-dowry policy for all its staff, giving salary to the unemployed wives of group staff, distributing 50 per cent of the profit shares among the employees, offering homes to senior staff and providing education allowance and scholarships to employees’ children.

Dr Roy pointed out that the 10-per cent job reservation for ‘Agniveers’ may be reviewed later.

“Ours might be the first MNC to make such an announcement guaranteeing job reservations to ‘Agniveers’, which we may increase in due course after analysing the performance of the first batch,” Dr Roy added.

