Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, inaugurated the Consulate General of the UAE in Hyderabad, the capital of the Indian state of Telangana.

From the Indian side, the opening ceremony was attended by Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, in addition to a number of political officialsand businesspeople.

The opening of the UAE Consulate in Hyderabad, which is the UAE's third consulate in the Republic of India after the Mumbai and Kerala consulates, reflects efforts to elevate the growing relations between the UAE and India.

Al Sayegh stated, “The opening of the consulate underscores the UAE's commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Republic of India, which has historical roots across many decades. This also comes as part of the UAE’s aim to bolster its strategic partnership with the Republic of India, which will contribute to reinforcing cultural, commercial, and economic ties.”

He added, "The two countries enjoy deep economic, trade, and investment relations that culminated in the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which opened broader horizons to foster economic ties in a way that supports sustainable development in both countries."