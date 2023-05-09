Sri Lankan shares end lower on Tuesday, hurt by energy and materials stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled 0.13% lower at 8,914.74 on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions of gains.

* India has extended a $1 billion credit line for Sri Lanka by one year, a Sri Lankan official told Reuters on Tuesday, giving the crisis-hit country a backup funds to pay for essential imports.

* The credit line, part of about $4 billion in emergency assistance extended by India during the peak of Sri Lanka's financial crisis early last year, was scheduled to end in March.

* LOLC Finance Plc and Cargills (Ceylon) Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling ~1.9% and ~3%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 28 million shares from 46.6 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 667.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.10 million) from 885.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 39.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 657.4 million rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 318.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru)



