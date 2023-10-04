PHOTO
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial stocks, as investors await the central bank's monetary policy decision where it is expected to cut interest rates.
* The CSE All Share index settled up 0.42% at 11,080.79, snapping two sessions of losses. * The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is expected to announce a 100-basis-point (bps) cut in both the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility rate, taking them to 10% and 11%, respectively, a Reuters poll found. * The rate cut is seen as an attempt to bolster a recovery from its worst economic crisis in decades, capitalising on low inflation to complete the first review of a $2.9 billion IMF bailout package. * Meanwhile, the crisis-hit island nation will focus on improving tax collection to reduce budget deficits and has new legislation planned to improve public finances, its treasury secretary said earlier on Wednesday. * LOLC Finance PLC and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.08% and 6.7%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 33.9million shares from 29.7 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 874.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.70 million) from 854.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 129.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 802.6 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 323.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)