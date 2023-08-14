Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by financials and industrials stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 1.76% at 11,392.22.

* John Keells Holdings and Commercial Bank of Ceylon were the top losers on the index, down 5.2% and 5.8%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 3.99 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.4 million) from 3.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Meanwhile, trading volume on the CSE index rose to 137.2 million shares from 75.9 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.01 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.92 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 321.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)



