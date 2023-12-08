Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, led by industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.75% higher at 10,793.84, gaining for a third straight session.

* The index logged second straight weekly gain, rising 0.69%.

* Expolanka Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc were the top gainers on the index, climbing 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 35.1 million shares from 14.7 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 1.09 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.34 million) from 430.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 98.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 326.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto)



