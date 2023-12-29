Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in financials stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled up 0.26% at 10,654.16, snapping two consecutive weeks of losses. * The country's key inflation rate in December accelerated to 4% from 3.4% in November, the statistics department said on Friday. * LOLC Finance and LOLC Holdings were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 6.8% and 2.2%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 29.2 million shares from 26.7 million in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 642.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2 million) from 471.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 62.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 601.2 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 323.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru;Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)



