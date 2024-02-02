Popular Tamil actor and superstar Vijay on Friday announced his foray into politics. The 49-year-old, who was last seen on screen in the action thriller titled Leo, which also featured Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, also floated his party and named it Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Vijay, who is the president of the party, made it clear in a statement that his party will not be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but will contest the 2026 Assembly polls.

Vijay, who is known for his performances in films like Theri, Master, Bigil, Beast, Puli, Thuppakki, Mersa and Kaththi, among many others, will next be seen in The Greatest of All Time.

