PHOTO
Pakistan rupee closed 0.3% up in interbank market to 287.8 against US Dollar on Thursday. The rupee gained 6.1% versus the dollar in September. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi. Editing by Jane Merriman)
The rupee gained 6.1% versus the dollar in September
PHOTO
Pakistan rupee closed 0.3% up in interbank market to 287.8 against US Dollar on Thursday. The rupee gained 6.1% versus the dollar in September. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.