NEW DELHI - India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday decided to impose a 28% indirect tax on the turnover on online gaming companies, a minister from the state of Maharashtra said.

The GST Council, comprised of state finance ministers and chaired by the federal finance minister, had earlier formed a panel to look into taxing casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

It has not previously been able to decide whether to impose a 28% GST on the face value of bets, or gross gaming revenue, or just on platform fees.

Sudhir Mungantiwar said the tax on online gaming companies would be imposed without making any differentiation based on whether the games required skill or were based on chance.

