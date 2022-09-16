Indian consumer group Patanjali, co-founded by a well-known yoga guru, said on Friday it plans to list four group companies as part of its vision for 2027, as the producer of affordable, local-made goods takes on bigger rivals like Unilever and P&G.

Baba Ramdev, a household name whose TV yoga shows are watched by millions, has been the public face of Patanjali since it was set up in 2006 and remains its brand ambassador - his bearded face smiles down from ubiquitous billboards and hoardings in Indian villages.

Patanjali said it would list its main consumer goods company, Patanjali Ayurved, the bulk of which is owned by Ramdev's business partner Acharya Balkrishna, who has a net worth of $2.1 billion according to Forbes.

Patanjali Ayurved's Indian-made products, such as pills to boost immunity, cooking ingredients and personal care items, ride big on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for local-made goods in the country.

The company has tried to take market share in the natural segment from consumer giants Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive (India) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care.

Currently, only one of the group companies, Patanjali Foods Ltd, is listed on the stock market. The group acquired edible oil company Ruchi Soya Industries in 2019 and renamed it Patanjali Foods this year.

Patanjali said it will also list its medicine, wellness and lifestyle units. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)