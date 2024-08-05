NEW DELHI: India's top airline IndiGo will introduce business class tickets from mid-November on a handful of domestic flights, its CEO said on Monday, starting with the Delhi-Mumbai route as it seeks to tap a growing number of premium flyers.

The business class foray marks a departure in strategy from an all-economy service for the no-frills carrier and represents a sign of growing demand for premium services in the country.

The airline will launch its business class cabin on a total of 12 routes, including those serving the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

"It's going to be a real good business class," CEO Pieter Elbers said at a company event. (Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Writing by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and David Holmes)