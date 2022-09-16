CyborgIntell, an AI platform company from India, has opened an office in South Africa. Headed by Bryan McLachlan as MD, who has over 30 years' experience in financial services, CyborgIntell Africa will work closely with financial institutions and other enterprises.

Bryan McLachlan, MD of South Africa and head of Africa for CyborgIntell | image supplied

McLachlan says: “We are excited to be investing in Africa with a view to democratising AI and helping organisations unleash their full power. Our solution reduces the time required to develop accurate, production-ready models, empowering business users to deploy their own data science projects.

"Furthermore, by eliminating much of the manual work that used to go into developing, deploying, and managing algorithms and data models, we can help companies slash time and improve efficiencies in AI and data science programmes."

CyborgIntell was founded in 2018 in Bengaluru, India, by Suman Singh, Amit Kumar and Mohammed Nawas. The CyborgIntell platform addresses the key challenges companies face in the data science/machine learning lifecycle – from data selection and modelling, operationalising AI, to managing risk and governance.

McLachlan: "AI is a powerful and transformative technology, yet many companies across the world find it difficult to unlock its full potential. More than a third (36%) of organisations take more than 90 days to deploy data science machine learning (ML) projects, while the failure rate of such initiatives is estimated to be 85% across industries."

