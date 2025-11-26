Vodacom Group has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to modernise its data platforms and deploy artificial intelligence solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and accelerating digital innovation across African markets.

The collaboration will see Vodacom migrate and unify its data systems using Google Cloud’s infrastructure, enabling real-time analytics, enhanced data governance and a consolidated source of insight for business decision-making. This will provide the foundation for Vodacom to integrate large-scale generative AI models such as Gemini and machine learning technologies across its operations.

AI integration to drive service innovation

According to Vodacom, the partnership will unlock new AI-driven capabilities within customer service, network optimisation and fraud detection, while also supporting product development for fintech, enterprise solutions and digital education tools.

“This collaboration is a deep commitment to Africa’s digital revolution. Integrating Google Cloud’s data and AI solutions into our business will modernise our infrastructure and enable us to build solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of the continent,” said Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

Google Cloud to provide advanced AI capabilities

Google Cloud will provide technology support through its Vertex AI platform, infrastructure services and access to its generative AI models.

“By providing access to our most advanced generative AI models and data infrastructure, we are supporting Vodacom’s goal to build technology solutions that improve the lives of Africans,” said Maureen Costello, vice president, UKI and SSA, Google Cloud.

Vodacom’s expanding footprint in digital and financial services

Vodacom, majority owned by Vodafone, operates across South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Tanzania, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Lesotho and the DRC. The group has more than 223 million customers and processes over $460bn in mobile money transactions annually through its financial services platforms, including Safaricom.

Strengthening an existing global partnership

The agreement builds on the existing relationship between Vodafone and Google Cloud and supports Vodacom’s ambition to be a leading provider of digital and financial services in Africa.

