There is an urgent need to address green finance flows to emerging market economies, India's central bank chief said on Friday.

In closing remarks at a G20 finance event in Mumbai, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said it was important that green ratings reflected the actual environmental impact of a project to avoid 'greenwashing'. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Siddhi Nayak, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, editing by Christina Fincher)