India is planning to extend a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice until March 2024, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that could further reduce shipments from the world's largest exporter and raise global rice prices.

India in August imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice, which was originally set to expire on October 15. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)