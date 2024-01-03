India and the UAE started a joint military exercise called “Desert Cyclone,” in the northern state of Rajasthan, the defense ministry said on Tuesday. A contingent of 45 personnel from the UAE Land Forces had arrived in India to participate in the drill, carried out in Mahajan village of Bikaner district in Rajasthan from 2nd to 15th January, according to a ministry statement.

The exercise aims to “enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations including Fighting in built-up Area in desert and semi desert terrain,” it said.

The drill also seeks to establish a joint surveillance centre, carry out cordon and search operations. Domination of built-up area and heliborne operations are planned as part of the drills, it underlined. “Exercise Desert Cyclone signifies further strengthening of bonds of friendship and trust between India and the UAE, while it aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations,” according to the statement. (KUNA)

