Six ITBP personnel and a policeman were killed after a bus fell into a river in Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred when the brakes of the bus failed.

Over 30 others have been reported injured and 6 of them are said to be seriously injured.

A BSF chopper has been deployed to airlift the injured to Army hospital in Srinagar.

A total of 39 security personnel were in that bus. They were returning from Amarnath duty.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).