Cargo flows into and out of Uganda slowed sharply this week as election-related security measures disrupted cross-border trade.

A nationwide internet shutdown and precautionary delays by transporters left hundreds of trucks stranded at key entry and exit points, raising fears of shortages and wider regional fallout.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) cited risks of incitement when it ordered the suspension.“On the recommendation of the interagency security committee, the UCC has directed all licensed mobile network operators and internet service providers to implement a temporary suspension of internet services,” said UCC executive director Nyombi Tembo on Tuesday.

He said the measure was necessary to curb misinformation, electoral fraud and incitement that could undermine public confidence and national security.

On Wednesday, the UCC said it had opened a window for entities to apply for exemptions from the internet shutdown if they could demonstrate that their services were essential.

While aviation, banking, security services and the Electoral Commission were exempted, clearing agents and transporters were not, leaving customs documentation and cargo tracking systems offline. The regulator said affected entities could appeal, but gave no timeline for decisions.

The shutdown, which took effect at 6pm, quickly disrupted customs and tax operations. Uganda, a key transit hub for Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, saw re-exports and transit cargo pile up at inland depots and border points.

At Elegu, the busy Uganda–South Sudan crossing that handles about 400 trucks a day, clearance slowed to a crawl.“Without internet connectivity, customs agents and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) cannot share photographs of trucks for clearance,” said Charles Ongelec, a clearing agent at Elegu–Nimule.

URA commissioner for customs management services Hajj Asadu Kisitu confirmed that operations had been disrupted, as documentation normally filed electronically could not be processed. While URA itself was exempted from the shutdown, ordinary transporters and clearing agents were not.

The UCC later said excluded entities could appeal, but did not give a timeline.

The blackout also affected mobile money services, with operators reporting withdrawal limits reached by Wednesday, disrupting domestic and regional electronic settlements.

Precautionary delays by truckers on the Kenyan side of Malaba and Busia further slowed cargo flows, despite government assurances of a peaceful election.

By Thursday, concerns were mounting that shortages of essentials such as petrol could emerge if movement did not resume.

Kenneth Ayebare, head of logistics at the Uganda Private Sector Foundation, said Ugandan trucks could begin collecting cargo left at border points for domestic delivery, though transit goods remained uncertain.

Traders stockpileMeanwhile, Kampala City Traders Association president Kanakulya Jemba Mulondo said traders were rushing to stockpile staples including rice, beans and maize flour.

Security agencies continued to assure the public of safety during and after the polls, in which Yoweri Museveni is facing seven challengers for the presidency.

