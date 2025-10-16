Minister of Transportation, Sen. Said Ahmed Alkali, has disclosed that the recent approval of $3 billion in funds for the completion of the Eastern rail project by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is a strategic move that will unlock a vital artery for national economic growth.

Speaking in Abuja at a transport and logistics leadership summit organised by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NTT), Zaria, he noted that “we are witnessing a quiet revolution in our rail transport sector.

“In a monumental step, the Federal Executive Council recently approved $3 billion for the completion of the Eastern Rail Project “.

He explained that the project, when completed, would ease the movement of haulage through that corridor, thereby opening up the supply chain that encourages growth.

Alkali further stated that “we are upgrading our national pipeline transport network to ensure the efficient transport of oil and gas under the rail modernisation projects.

“This initiative will strengthen energy security, reduce dependence on road-based haulage, and promote environmental sustainability by cutting emissions from heavy-duty trucks”.

Alkali noted that “the theme of this year’s summit — ‘Building Sustainable Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Nigeria: Current Trends and Future Insights’ — is both timely and relevant in consolidating the ongoing land transport reform demonstrated by numerous rail modernisation projects, among others, in the country.

“It is significant to note that our transport and logistics system remains the lifeblood of our economy in spite of challenges which this Summit is organised to discuss for sustainable solutions that will maximise the prospects of the sector as a gateway to the nation’s economy.

“I am delighted to inform the participants of this Summit that under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, this administration is committed to transforming Nigeria’s transport and logistics landscape.”

He explained further that “through strategic investment, sound policy reform, and active collaboration with stakeholders, we are converting these challenges into historic opportunities.

“Tangible progress is already being recorded across multiple fronts — rail, road, pipeline transportation and varied innovations that are designed to transform the sector towards more efficient service delivery consistent with international best practices”.

The Minister urged the participants to unite in the purpose of ensuring an effective transport sector in Nigeria. “Let us bring together our resources, innovation, and commitment to build a transport and logistics system that serves every Nigerian.

“From our urban centres to our rural communities, let us deliver infrastructure that is reliable, equitable, and future-ready. The time for collective action is now. Together, we can and will build the foundation for a truly competitive and prosperous Nigeria through an effective and efficient transport system that connects urban and rural areas of Nigeria to enjoy its unity in diversity,” he stated.

In his welcome address, the Director General of the NTT, Zaria, Dr Bayero Saluh Farah, said, “This summit provides a timely platform to bring together stakeholders, policymakers, researchers, investors, operators, and leaders of thought in the transport and logistics sector.

“It is a forum to reflect on where we are, identify what must be done, and chart a clear path for the future of a sector that remains central to national development, regional integration, and global competitiveness.

“Importantly, this event will feature keynote addresses, strategic panel sessions, technical presentations, and networking opportunities, bringing together participants from the road, rail, maritime, aviation, pipeline, logistics, and allied sectors.

“It will also serve as a forum to discuss innovative solutions to Nigeria’s infrastructure and mobility challenges while highlighting opportunities for collaboration, investment, and growth.

“Furthermore, this summit is designed to stimulate dialogue and actions that will shape the future of transport and logistics in Nigeria. By bringing stakeholders under one roof, we aim to promote efficiency, innovation, and sustainability across the entire transport network,” he stated.

The Summit was attended by stakeholders from both the aviation, land, pipeline and marine transport sectors of the country.

