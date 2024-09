The International Monetary Fund's executive board will discuss Pakistan’s $7 billion bailout programme on Sept. 25, local broadcaster Geo News reported on Thursday, allaying fears of a prolonged delay in much-needed funds for the country.

The South Asian nation struck a staff level agreement with the global lender in June, but board approval for the 37-month programme has been pending since then.

