Taiwan's Foxconn has cancelled the first shift on Tuesday at its Indian facility that makes Apple iPhones following weather disruptions, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn's operations in the facility near the south Indian city of Chennai were likely to resume after the first shift, the sources said.

Foxconn and Pegatron had on Monday halted production of iPhones at their factories near Chennai because of heavy rain as a severe cyclone neared, Reuters had reported.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)



