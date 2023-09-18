PHOTO
China's yuan exchange rate versus the dollar will show 'positive changes' after 'bottoming out', China central bank publication Financial News said in a report on Monday.
(Reporting by Albee Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
China central bank publication Financial News said
PHOTO
China's yuan exchange rate versus the dollar will show 'positive changes' after 'bottoming out', China central bank publication Financial News said in a report on Monday.
(Reporting by Albee Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.