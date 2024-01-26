Investors poured almost $12 billion into Chinese equity funds in the week to Wednesday, the most in a week since 2015 and the second highest inflow ever, a report from BofA Global Research on Friday showed in a positive sign for battered Chinese stocks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has gained nearly 5% this week, its best performance since last July, and onshore blue chips have risen 1.5%, backed by a string of supportive policies by Beijing.

Elsewhere, equity funds saw inflows of $17.6 billion, and bond flows of $14.2 billion in the week to Wednesday, BofA said, citing data from EPFR.

Emerging market equities saw a record weekly inflow of $12.1 billion, BofA added.

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)



