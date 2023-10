The Vietnamese government said on Tuesday it had plans to extend a reduction in value added tax (VAT) on goods and services until the end of June next year to boost domestic consumption and production, amid a sluggish global economy.

The cut in VAT to 8% from 10%, which still needs parliament's approval, has been in place since July and is set to expire by the end of this year. The next session of parliament is scheduled to begin later next week. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)