The talents that job seekers possess and the skills that businesses demand do not match. The educational system frequently falls short of providing students with the knowledge and skills needed by the labor market. Finding suitable employment becomes difficult as a result. These issues demand a multifaceted strategy. However, there is one that might be successful and beneficial: A thorough improvement of what we have already begun.

To fulfill the growing demand for trained workers across several industrial booms, industries all over the country primarily rely on technical and vocational education. Integration of TVET in training centers, senior high school, and college education is crucial for preparing trainees/students in an era of quick technical breakthroughs and a constantly shifting labor market.

A considerable number of out-of-school youth, referring to individuals who are not enrolled in any formal educational institution and are not actively pursuing any form of education or training. Out-of-school youths should be freely admitted to TESDA without a scholastic standing requirement in a special program. Out-of-school youth are often more susceptible to exploitation, including engaging in informal or hazardous work, being paid low wages, and facing poor working conditions. They may lack awareness of their rights or be more desperate for employment due to their economic circumstances. They also have the right to be equipped with skills and education. A partnership of Alternative Learning System of DepEd and TESDA is also a good formative step where academic and technical attributes of the trainees/students are all in one program. More training centers should be established in every barangay. This shall be operated by TESDA with more qualified instructors, equipment, infrastructure and budget. This shall also include scholarships, school feeding programs, and addressing barriers such as poverty, lack of transportation, and distance to training centers/schools. Many barangays in the urban areas are home to multi-industries. Building partnerships with them assures the success of the TVET program. Those who are living in far flung barangays can establish a memorandum of agreement with the urban barangays.

For the youth unable to pursue further education, TVET is frequently seen as a backup plan. Technical and vocational careers are stigmatized in society since it is often believed that they offer less prestige and income potential than white-collar occupations. Many trainees/students, as well as their families, are unaware of the variety of careers that can be pursued through TVET. A poor grasp of the possible advantages and prospects of technical and vocational jobs is caused by a lack of career guidance and counseling services. Due to these issues, a concerted effort will be made to promote TVET as a viable career route and provide career assistance and counseling in communities and schools.

TVET programs should be developed and updated hand-in-hand in conjunction with stakeholders and industry professionals. This guarantees that the curriculum is current and in line with the most recent technical developments and industry standards. This can be achieved through partnerships with relevant industries, offering internships and apprenticeships, and involving industry professionals in the curriculum development and teaching process. By keeping the programs up-to-date and relevant, training centers and schools can ensure that their graduates are well-prepared for the demands of the job market. With proper implementation and industry alignment, TVET training centers and schools have the potential to revolutionize education and empower out-of-school youth and students to thrive in a rapidly-changing world.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

