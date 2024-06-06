Three Philippine universities saw their standings improve in the latest global ranking of higher education institutions.

The University of the Philippines (UP) continued to be the highest ranked Philippine institution in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025 released on Wednesday. It jumped to 336th place from last year's 404th place.

The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) climbed to 516th place from 563th place, securing the second spot among Philippine universities in the rankings.

The De La Salle University (DLSU) rose to the 641-650 bracket, an improvement from its previous placement within the 681-690 range.

However, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and the Cebu-based University of San Carlos (USC) ranked lower this year.

UST slipped to the 851-900 bracket this year, a slight decline from last year's 801-850 range.

Similarly, USC fell to the 1,401+ band from its previous placement within the 1,201-1,400 range.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) remained the best university in the world for the 13th consecutive year. The Imperial College London jumped four spots to claim second place.

The University of Oxford, Harvard University and the University of Cambridge ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

The National University of Singapore was the highest ranked Asian educational institution.

