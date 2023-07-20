United Airlines, one of the largest carriers in the world, is launching nonstop flights connecting Manila with San Francisco to capture some of the long-haul demand in the Philippines.

Pending government approval, United Airlines plans to operate nonstop services every day from Manila to San Francisco and vice versa starting Oct. 30.

The newest route of the airline will serve as its first transpacific connection from Manila, making it the only American carrier to date to fly between the Philippines and the US.

Flight UA190 will depart the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 9:55 in the morning daily to arrive at the San Francisco International Airport at 6:20 in the morning on the same day. The plane will take an eastbound path in delivering the trip.

On the other hand, Flight UA191 will leave San Francisco at 11:55 in the evening daily and will land in NAIA at 6:50 in the morning two days later. Unlike its counterpart, this flight will cruise at a westbound track.

According to United Airlines regional sales director for Greater China, Korea and Southeast Asia Wally Dias, the nonstop flights between Manila and San Francisco will use a Boeing 777-300ER, offering a total of 350 seats: 60 business class, 24 in premium plus and 266 in economy class.

Dias said the flight can be booked through United Airlines' website and app, as well as in travel agencies in the Philippines.

'We are excited to launch the new nonstop service from Manila to San Francisco to meet strong requests from our customers on both sides of the Pacific,' Dias said.

Further, Dias said travelers from Manila gain the advantage of accessing an airport that connects to multiple destinations in the Americas. From San Francisco, United Airlines flies to at least 70 locations in the US, as well as to Canada and Latin America.

United Airlines is offering nonstop flights from Manila to Guam and Palau at present. The airline is expanding its connections in Asia and the Pacific with air travel picking up pace on this side of the world.

Apart from Manila, United Airlines will launch San Francisco flights to a number of locations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

