Turkey's consumer price inflation remained above the foreseen trend in June but core inflation showed a more positive outlook, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday.

In his presentation on the bank's quarterly inflation report, Kavcioglu said the contribution of demand in lowering inflation will become more significant in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)



Reuters