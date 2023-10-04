Turkey's trade deficit narrowed 48.1% year-on-year to $4.99 billion in September, a development that could lead to a current account surplus in the same period, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Wednesday.

Exports rose slightly to $22.67 billion in September, while imports declined by 14.1% to $27.66 billion, Bolat said, unveiling the numbers in a news conference.

Bolat also said that goods and services exports need to increase to ensure a sustainable improvement in the current account balance. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler)



