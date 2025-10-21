The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Türkiye share a long-standing friendship built on mutual respect, shared values, and a deep sense of cooperation that extends across diplomacy, economy, defence, culture and education.

This relationship has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the commitment of both leaderships to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation to new strategic levels.

The landmark state visit by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Türkiye in November 2024 marked a defining moment in the modern history of Omani-Turkish relations.

The visit laid a strong foundation for a renewed partnership, resulting in the signing of numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding covering areas such as entrepreneurship, labour and employment, health, banking and agriculture. One of the most notable outcomes was the establishment of a joint Omani-Turkish investment fund worth $500 million, symbolising the two countries’ determination to promote sustainable economic growth and joint ventures.

In a reciprocal gesture, the forthcoming state visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Sultanate of Oman, at the gracious invitation of His Majesty the Sultan, represents another major step in this evolving relationship. The visit is expected to open new horizons for investment, trade, and strategic cooperation, while further deepening cultural, educational and defence collaboration.

Saif bin Rashid al Jahwari, Oman’s Ambassador to Türkiye, said in a statement to ONA that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is built upon a historical legacy that spans over three centuries. He emphasised that these ties, characterised by mutual trust and continuous dialogue, have been further institutionalised since the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 28, 1973.

The creation of the Political Consultations Committee between the two foreign ministries in 1999 added a formal dimension to this cooperation, ensuring consistent coordination on regional and international issues of common interest.

The ambassador highlighted that the steady exchange of high-level visits over the past five decades reflects the ongoing political will of both leaderships to sustain a relationship grounded in mutual understanding and respect. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s visit to Türkiye last year — the first of its kind at this level in modern history — paved the way for deeper collaboration in diverse sectors, from energy and technology to tourism and higher education.

During that visit, His Majesty praised Türkiye’s constructive stance on Arab and regional issues and commended the strong fraternal relations between the two nations. Both sides affirmed their shared aspiration to enhance cooperation in politics, economy, defence, science, technology and culture.

Ambassador Al Jahwari noted that bilateral trade and investment have grown remarkably. Türkiye rose to become Oman’s 11th-largest destination for non-oil exports in 2024, up from 17th place the previous year, with trade volume reaching approximately RO 330.3 million. Turkish capital invested in Oman increased by 36.7 per cent to nearly RO 56 million, while the number of Turkish-registered companies rose from 385 in 2023 to 597 by the end of 2024. These firms are engaged in sectors including construction, logistics, manufacturing, and retail — reflecting Türkiye’s growing role in Oman’s economic landscape.

He added that both countries are keen to eliminate trade barriers and enhance joint investments, particularly through the prospective free trade agreement currently under negotiation between Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council. The twelfth session of the Omani-Turkish Joint Committee, held in Muscat in December 2024, produced further progress in areas such as transport, logistics, agriculture, industry and higher education.

On the cultural front, Ambassador Al Jahwari underscored that Oman and Türkiye are bound by rich historical and civilisational ties that can be further strengthened through cultural exchanges, exhibitions, and literary cooperation. He highlighted the signing of an agreement between the Omani Society for Writers and Literati and the Turkish Writers Union in May 2025 as a milestone in enhancing dialogue between intellectual communities in both nations.

For his part, Ambassador Muhammet Hekimoğlu of Türkiye described Turkish-Omani relations as “deeply rooted and ever-evolving,” dating back to the Seljuk and Ottoman eras. He noted that the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1973, followed by the opening of embassies in Ankara and Muscat in the mid-1980s, laid the groundwork for the multifaceted partnership seen today.

The ambassador emphasised that the relationship continues to strengthen across political, economic, cultural and educational domains. The state visit by His Majesty the Sultan last year, he said, was historic and fruitful — resulting in the signing of wide-ranging agreements in health, culture, investment, agriculture and small and medium enterprises.

He noted that both nations share similar diplomatic outlooks, guided by dialogue and balance. Türkiye appreciates Oman’s constructive role as a regional mediator and its contributions to peace and stability in the Middle East, particularly its neutral and humanitarian approach to regional crises. “We in Türkiye deeply value Oman’s efforts in promoting dialogue and fostering peace, as our two countries share a common understanding of the need for stability and cooperation,” he said.

On the economic front, Ambassador Hekimoğlu highlighted that trade between the two countries is approaching $1 billion, with more than 100,000 tourist exchanges recorded annually. Turkish construction companies have implemented projects worth over $6 billion in Oman, including ports, tunnels, and airports, strengthening economic and infrastructural cooperation.

He added that the Turkish-Omani Business Council, established in 2006, continues to play a pivotal role in connecting the two private sectors. Preparations are underway for the Türkiye-Oman Economic Forum and 'Exported Turkish Products' exhibition, set to be held in Muscat in December 2025. The ambassador also noted that negotiations for a Türkiye-GCC Free Trade Agreement are nearing completion, which will open new markets for goods, tourism and health services.

Culturally, the two nations continue to enhance cooperation through education, language and arts. The Turkish language elective programme launched at Sultan Qaboos University in 2019 continues to attract strong student interest. Efforts are also in progress to establish a Turkish school in Oman, furthering educational and cultural exchange.

Recent initiatives such as the Turkish-Omani Knowledge Dialogue Forum, held in Muscat earlier this year, and the opening of the 'Center for Research and Studies on Contemporary Oman' at Marmara University underscore the growing intellectual and academic partnership. Plans for upcoming cultural events, film festivals and art exhibitions in both countries reflect a mutual commitment to strengthening people-to-people connections.

Trade statistics further affirm the growing partnership. The total trade volume between Oman and Türkiye reached RO 196.8 million in the first seven months of 2025, while Turkish tourists visiting Oman increased by 10 per cent compared to the previous year.

Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), emphasised that President Erdoğan’s state visit represents a pivotal moment in Omani-Turkish relations. He said that the visit builds upon the strong foundation established by His Majesty the Sultan’s state visit to Türkiye, elevating cooperation to new levels aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and Türkiye’s Century Vision.

He added that both nations are working to promote joint ventures in key sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, education and tourism, enabling knowledge transfer, job creation and sustainable economic development. Preparations for the International Omani-Turkish Forum 2025 are already underway to showcase trade and investment opportunities in both countries.

Lujaina bint Mohsin al Zaabiyah, Honorary President of the Omani-Turkish Friendship Association, said that the visit comes at a time when bilateral relations are witnessing significant advancement across all sectors. She noted that the agreements signed, and those expected during the visit, will pave the way for new joint ventures, entrepreneurial opportunities, and the integration of small and medium enterprises into larger value chains.

She affirmed that Oman’s strategic geographic depth, coupled with Türkiye’s industrial capacity, creates a unique platform for sustainable and diversified cooperation.

As both nations celebrate over 50 years of diplomatic relations, the visit of President Erdoğan to Oman stands as a testament to their shared vision — one rooted in partnership, progress and prosperity. With mutual trust and forward-looking leadership, Oman and Türkiye are poised to embark on a new era of strategic collaboration that not only serves their national interests but also contributes to regional stability and global growth.



