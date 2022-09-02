Electricity and natural gas prices have been increased for households and industry in Turkey by 20% and 50%, respectively, Reuters reported on September 1st.

Turkish state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) raised natural gas prices by 20.4% for domestic use, by 47.6% for small- to medium-scale industrial customers, and by 50.8% for large industrial entities.

BOTAS also hiked the price of natural gas used for power generation by 49.5%.

Moreover, the company stressed that the state is still subsidizing 80% of natural gas prices for Turkish households.

