Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday, extending Wall Street rallies on hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow rate hikes, with investors also eyeing US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.21 percent, or 376.21 points, to end at 31,524.22, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.55 percent, or 33.41 points, to 2,182.70.