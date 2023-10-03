Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall on Tuesday, with the shooter arrested by police.

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed people running from the Siam Paragon mall, one of the Thai capital's top shopping destinations, which is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters the attacker had been apprehended and the situation brought under control.

"Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing," Srettha told reporters.

Yuthana Srettanan, director of the Erawan Emergency Center, said three people were killed and four wounded in the incident, in a message sent to reporters.

Dozens of police vehicles and a number of ambulances could be seen outside one of the shopping centre's main entrances in the wake of the incident.

People were still being escorted from the mall, while bystanders could be seen walking past along the gridlocked road outside.

The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.

In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Korat, murdering 29 people and wounding scores more.