For the fifth time in a row, Mapúa University has made it to the highly esteemed Times Higher Education (THE)'s University Impact Rankings, securing a position within the 801-1000 bracket. It ranks 10th among Philippine universities that made it to the list, being in good company with University of the Philippines (UP), Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), and De La Salle University (DLSU).

What are Times Higher Education's University Impact Rankings?

Times Higher Education's University Impact Rankings serves as the sole global performance table that evaluates universities based on their alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through meticulously calibrated indicators, these rankings provide comprehensive and equitable comparisons across three fundamental areas: research, outreach, and stewardship.

In 2023, a total of 1,591 participating universities from 112 countries and regions underwent assessment. The assessment is very specific, scrutinizing each item down to the smallest details, so it is really big deal that Mapúa turned out big numbers. It excelled in three specific SDGs, garnering high scores in SDG 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation (57.1-67.2), SDG 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy (38.7-51.8), and SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production (26.1-49.1). Furthermore, the university achieved recognition across ten out of the 17 SDGs, namely: SDG 1 - No Poverty, SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 4 - Quality Education, SDG 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9 - Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 15 - Life on Land, SDG 16 - Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, and SDG 17 - Partnership for the Goals.

Dr. Reynaldo Vea, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mapúa University, affirmed the institution's unwavering dedication to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) as well as its commitment to meet the diverse needs of communities in the Philippines.

'In line with Mapúa's 'Education for People and Planet' campaign, the university will continue to help confront and resolve the urgent challenges that our nation faces. As an institution, Mapúa strives to make a meaningful impact by fostering positive change aligned with the goals of the United Nations' global agenda," Dr. Vea said.

Mapúa University's inclusion in Times Higher Education's University Impact Rankings for the fifth consecutive year affirms its ongoing efforts to promote sustainable development, academic excellence, and social responsibility. As the university continues to prioritize its mission of education for the betterment of society, it strives to create a lasting impact on the Philippines and beyond.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

