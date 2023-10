Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in September from a year earlier, slowing from a 0.88% year-on-year increase in the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The figure compared with a forecast rise of 0.8% for September in a Reuters poll. The core CPI was up 0.63% year-on-year in September. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)