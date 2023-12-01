PHOTO
Thailand's public debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 62.12% at the end of October, from 62.44% the previous month, finance ministry data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

