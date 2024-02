Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will continue to urge the central bank to cut interest rates, he said in a post on the social media platform X.

His comments come just days after the Bank of Thailand voted to hold rates at 2.50% amid pressure from Srettha's government. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng, Edited by Kanupriya Kapoor)