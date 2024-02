Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday renewed his calls for a cut in interest rates, saying the public was hurting from the current levels.

The current rate is 2.50%, Thailand's highest in a decade, and Srettha, who has locked horns with the central bank over the issue, in a government statement said a 25 basis points reduction would be appropriate. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)