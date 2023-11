Thailand's customs-based exports rose for a third straight month in October, up 8.0% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Monday, short of expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 9.3% year-on-year increase for October in a Reuters poll, and followed September's 2.1% rise.

