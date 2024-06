BANGKOK, June 25 (Reuters) - Thailand will speed up a pilot project for clean energy trading to attract more foreign investment, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday on social media platform X.

The pilot target is set at 2,000-megawatts, he said, adding the Board of Investment and energy agencies are coming up with appropriate criteria. Srettha did not give a timetable. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies)