Thailand's government is aiming for export growth of 10% this year, which will be a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, the finance minister said on Monday.

The economy is expected to grow a yearly 5% each in the remaining three quarters of the year, which would result in growth of 3.5% for the whole year, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. Government spending and a recovery in tourism are also expected to help, he said.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



