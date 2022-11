Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Slowing exports will not affect this year's growth outlook of 3.4% as the crucial tourism sector picks up pace, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)