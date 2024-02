Thailand's 2024 fiscal budget will be used in early April, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The budget act could be made into law as early as April 3, Karom Phonphonklang told a press briefing, adding this would allow for the budget to be spent faster. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)