U.S. automaker Tesla sold 89,064 China-made electric vehicles in March, a 0.2% increase from a year earlier, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Tuesday.
Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were up 47.5% from February.
Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and plug-in hybrids, sold 302,459 vehicles last month, a 46% increase from a year earlier and its second-highest monthly sales tally after December. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)